Reviewing China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s results

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 94 9.67 N/A 3.36 28.57 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00

In table 1 we can see China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.6 while its Quick Ratio is 10.3. On the competitive side is, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. which has a 13.3 Current Ratio and a 13.3 Quick Ratio. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is $37, which is potential 19.55% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.5% and 34%. Insiders owned roughly 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.