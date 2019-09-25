Reviewing China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)’s results

Both China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 95 8.82 N/A 3.36 28.57 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 4.43 N/A -1.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3%

Liquidity

12.6 and 10.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. Its rival Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.8% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Unum Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.