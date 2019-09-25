Reviewing China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)’s results

Both China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|95
|8.82
|N/A
|3.36
|28.57
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|4.43
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-62.3%
|-43.3%
Liquidity
12.6 and 10.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. Its rival Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Unum Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.8% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|1.14%
|0.63%
|-4.24%
|22.63%
|-5.58%
|26.37%
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.61%
|-17.84%
|-39.26%
|-50%
|-87.48%
|-55%
For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Unum Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 8 of the 8 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc.
Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
