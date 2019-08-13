Reviewing China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)’s results

Since China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 91 7.37 N/A 3.36 28.57 uniQure N.V. 60 239.84 N/A -2.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Volatility & Risk

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.26 beta. uniQure N.V. has a 0.92 beta and it is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 12.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.3. The Current Ratio of rival uniQure N.V. is 9.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.5. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than uniQure N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and uniQure N.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 7 3.00

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s downside potential is -8.59% at a $88 consensus price target. Competitively uniQure N.V. has an average price target of $81, with potential upside of 52.80%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, uniQure N.V. is looking more favorable than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and uniQure N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 46.5% and 78.8% respectively. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 44.13%. Competitively, uniQure N.V. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. was less bullish than uniQure N.V.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats uniQure N.V. on 6 of the 10 factors.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.