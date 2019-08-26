Reviewing China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 92 7.57 N/A 3.36 28.57 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00

Demonstrates China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are 12.6 and 10.3 respectively. Its competitor Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s downside potential is -10.91% at a $88 consensus price target. On the other hand, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s potential upside is 176.06% and its consensus price target is $27.33. The results provided earlier shows that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp appears more favorable than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares and 14.8% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares. Insiders held roughly 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.