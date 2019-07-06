Reviewing China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s results

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 87 7.64 N/A 3.36 28.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Demonstrates China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 7.4% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -31%

Volatility and Risk

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.27 and its 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Sesen Bio Inc.’s 115.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.15 beta.

Liquidity

11.1 and 9.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. Its rival Sesen Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sesen Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$88 is China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -7.19%. Sesen Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1 average price target and a -18.70% potential downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Sesen Bio Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.7% and 45.1%. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 44.13%. Insiders Competitively, held 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.56% -2.39% 16.36% 35.79% 12.76% 23.84% Sesen Bio Inc. -3.08% 11.5% 54.58% -29.61% -55.16% -11.27%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Sesen Bio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Sesen Bio Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.