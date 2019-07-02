Reviewing China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)’s results

We are comparing China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 87 7.68 N/A 3.36 28.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 371 5.01 N/A 20.54 14.89

Demonstrates China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 7.4% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4%

Volatility & Risk

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.09 beta which makes it 9.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.1 and a Quick Ratio of 9.1. Competitively, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 4 Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

The downside potential is -7.76% for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. with average price target of $88. Competitively the average price target of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $425.2, which is potential 34.76% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.7% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares and 73.6% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 44.13%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 20.1% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.56% -2.39% 16.36% 35.79% 12.76% 23.84% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.04% -18.55% -25.78% -14.25% -1.19% -18.11%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.