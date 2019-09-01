Reviewing China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)’s results

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 93 7.68 N/A 3.36 28.57 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 40 9.42 N/A -3.52 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4%

Volatility and Risk

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.26. PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s 74.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.74 beta.

Liquidity

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.6 and 10.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PTC Therapeutics Inc. are 3.3 and 3.2 respectively. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus target price of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is $88, with potential downside of -12.24%. PTC Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $48 consensus target price and a 7.70% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that PTC Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.61% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats PTC Therapeutics Inc.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.