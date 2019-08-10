Reviewing China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)’s results

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 90 7.41 N/A 3.36 28.57 PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.97 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7%

Risk & Volatility

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 1.26 and it happens to be 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. PDL BioPharma Inc. on the other hand, has 0.7 beta which makes it 30.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 12.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.3. The Current Ratio of rival PDL BioPharma Inc. is 11 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.7. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PDL BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s downside potential is -9.02% at a $88 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares and 98.5% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares. About 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of PDL BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 26.37% stronger performance while PDL BioPharma Inc. has -0.69% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats PDL BioPharma Inc.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.