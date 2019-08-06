Reviewing China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s results

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|90
|7.51
|N/A
|3.36
|28.57
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|16
|527.14
|N/A
|-1.50
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
12.6 and 10.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. Its rival Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Orchard Therapeutics plc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$88 is China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -5.67%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares and 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders held roughly 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|1.14%
|0.63%
|-4.24%
|22.63%
|-5.58%
|26.37%
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|5.46%
|0.71%
|-25.2%
|14.73%
|0%
|-10.36%
For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Orchard Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.
Summary
China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Orchard Therapeutics plc on 6 of the 7 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.