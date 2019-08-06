Reviewing China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s results

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 90 7.51 N/A 3.36 28.57 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 527.14 N/A -1.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

12.6 and 10.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. Its rival Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

$88 is China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -5.67%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares and 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders held roughly 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Orchard Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Orchard Therapeutics plc on 6 of the 7 factors.