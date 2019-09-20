Reviewing China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 94 8.73 N/A 3.36 28.57 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 4 1.97 N/A -1.55 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are 12.6 and 10.3. Competitively, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has 6.2 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.5% and 79.4%. About 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Mersana Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.