Reviewing China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s and Its Rivals results

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.7% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 44.13% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8.90% 7.40% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. N/A 88 28.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.69 2.84

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. presently has an average target price of $88, suggesting a potential downside of -6.09%. The peers have a potential upside of 133.00%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. make research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.56% -2.39% 16.36% 35.79% 12.76% 23.84% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.1 and a Quick Ratio of 9.1. Competitively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.27. Competitively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.