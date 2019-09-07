Reviewing China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 93 7.66 N/A 3.36 28.57 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6%

Risk & Volatility

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 1.26 and it happens to be 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has a -0.31 beta and it is 131.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.6 while its Quick Ratio is 10.3. On the competitive side is, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. which has a 9.5 Current Ratio and a 9.5 Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$88 is China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -14.03%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 44.13%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. on 8 of the 9 factors.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.