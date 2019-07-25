Reviewing China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 89 7.63 N/A 3.36 28.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -2.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 7.4% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 11.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.1. The Current Ratio of rival Gamida Cell Ltd. is 9.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.3. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -7.22% and an $88 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.7% and 16.3%. About 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.56% -2.39% 16.36% 35.79% 12.76% 23.84% Gamida Cell Ltd. -10.5% -14.25% -48.67% -30.28% 0% -27.97%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 23.84% stronger performance while Gamida Cell Ltd. has -27.97% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Gamida Cell Ltd.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.