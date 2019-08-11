Reviewing China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)’s results

Since China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 91 7.41 N/A 3.36 28.57 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 51 2.56 N/A 0.73 60.80

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Emergent BioSolutions Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.26 shows that China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.6 and a Quick Ratio of 10.3. Competitively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -9.02% and an $88 average price target. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $69.5 average price target and a 59.33% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is looking more favorable than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares and 88.9% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Emergent BioSolutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Emergent BioSolutions Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.