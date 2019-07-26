Reviewing China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR)’s results

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 89 7.71 N/A 3.36 28.00 CytRx Corporation 1 47.77 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and CytRx Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and CytRx Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 7.4% CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s 1.27 beta indicates that its volatility is 27.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, CytRx Corporation has beta of 1.99 which is 99.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.1 and a Quick Ratio of 9.1. Competitively, CytRx Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.8 and has 8.8 Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CytRx Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and CytRx Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 CytRx Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$88 is China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -8.11%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and CytRx Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.7% and 9.9%. 44.13% are China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.5% of CytRx Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.56% -2.39% 16.36% 35.79% 12.76% 23.84% CytRx Corporation 2.8% -7.89% -10.13% -34.28% -60.23% 16.98%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than CytRx Corporation

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats CytRx Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.