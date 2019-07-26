Reviewing China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR)’s results

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|89
|7.71
|N/A
|3.36
|28.00
|CytRx Corporation
|1
|47.77
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and CytRx Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and CytRx Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|8.9%
|7.4%
|CytRx Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Volatility and Risk
China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s 1.27 beta indicates that its volatility is 27.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, CytRx Corporation has beta of 1.99 which is 99.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.1 and a Quick Ratio of 9.1. Competitively, CytRx Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.8 and has 8.8 Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CytRx Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and CytRx Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|CytRx Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$88 is China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -8.11%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and CytRx Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.7% and 9.9%. 44.13% are China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.5% of CytRx Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|0.56%
|-2.39%
|16.36%
|35.79%
|12.76%
|23.84%
|CytRx Corporation
|2.8%
|-7.89%
|-10.13%
|-34.28%
|-60.23%
|16.98%
For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than CytRx Corporation
Summary
China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats CytRx Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.
CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
