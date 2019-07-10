Reviewing China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)’s results

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 88 7.63 N/A 3.36 28.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 18 48.99 N/A -2.10 0.00

Demonstrates China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 7.4% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Risk & Volatility

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.27. Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.63 beta is the reason why it is 163.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 11.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.1. The Current Ratio of rival Cara Therapeutics Inc. is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $88, while its potential downside is -7.23%. Meanwhile, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $25.88, while its potential upside is 17.64%. The data provided earlier shows that Cara Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.7% and 60.7% respectively. Insiders owned 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.56% -2.39% 16.36% 35.79% 12.76% 23.84% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -2.2% -3.76% 11.84% -4.88% 47.79% 43.92%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.