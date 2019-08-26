Reviewing China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s results

Both China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|92
|7.50
|N/A
|3.36
|28.57
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|28
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.46
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 10.3 while its Current Ratio is 12.6. Meanwhile, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.8 while its Quick Ratio is 10.8. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -10.08% and an $88 average target price.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.5% and 57.1%. About 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9% are BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|1.14%
|0.63%
|-4.24%
|22.63%
|-5.58%
|26.37%
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|4.37%
|7.23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|6.53%
For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. was more bullish than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
Summary
China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
