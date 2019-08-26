Reviewing China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s results

Both China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 92 7.50 N/A 3.36 28.57 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 10.3 while its Current Ratio is 12.6. Meanwhile, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.8 while its Quick Ratio is 10.8. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -10.08% and an $88 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.5% and 57.1%. About 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9% are BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. was more bullish than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors BridgeBio Pharma Inc.