Reviewing China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 89 7.50 N/A 3.36 28.00 Biofrontera AG 14 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Biofrontera AG.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 7.4% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Biofrontera AG’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Biofrontera AG 0 0 0 0.00

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -5.63% and an $88 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Biofrontera AG are owned by institutional investors at 47.7% and 2.04% respectively. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 44.13%. Competitively, Biofrontera AG has 0.04% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.56% -2.39% 16.36% 35.79% 12.76% 23.84% Biofrontera AG -6.73% 18.69% 17.93% 7.19% 0% 25.68%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Biofrontera AG

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Biofrontera AG on 8 of the 9 factors.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.