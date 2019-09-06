Reviewing China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s results

Both China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|93
|7.66
|N/A
|3.36
|28.57
|Axcella Health Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.48
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $88, while its potential downside is -14.03%. Axcella Health Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.5 consensus price target and a 212.50% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Axcella Health Inc. is looking more favorable than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc., analysts opinion.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Axcella Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 44.13%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|1.14%
|0.63%
|-4.24%
|22.63%
|-5.58%
|26.37%
|Axcella Health Inc.
|15.85%
|-2.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-38.55%
For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Axcella Health Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Axcella Health Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
