Reviewing China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s results

Both China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 93 7.66 N/A 3.36 28.57 Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $88, while its potential downside is -14.03%. Axcella Health Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.5 consensus price target and a 212.50% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Axcella Health Inc. is looking more favorable than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Axcella Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 44.13%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Axcella Health Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Axcella Health Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.