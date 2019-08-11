Reviewing China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s results

Both China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 90 7.41 N/A 3.36 28.57 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $88, and a -9.02% downside potential. Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd on the other hand boasts of a $14 average price target and a 420.45% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd seems more appealing than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 46.5% and 0.75% respectively. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 44.13%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.