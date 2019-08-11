Reviewing China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s results

Both China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|90
|7.41
|N/A
|3.36
|28.57
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.38
|0.00
Table 1 highlights China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $88, and a -9.02% downside potential. Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd on the other hand boasts of a $14 average price target and a 420.45% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd seems more appealing than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 46.5% and 0.75% respectively. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 44.13%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|1.14%
|0.63%
|-4.24%
|22.63%
|-5.58%
|26.37%
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|-22.25%
|-33.11%
|-48.79%
|0%
|0%
|-72.5%
For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.
