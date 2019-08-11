Reviewing China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s results

Both China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 91 7.41 N/A 3.36 28.57 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 29 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 12.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.3. The Current Ratio of rival Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is 17.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 17.5. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a -9.02% downside potential and an average target price of $88. Meanwhile, Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $42.33, while its potential upside is 35.76%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.5% and 51.4%. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 44.13%. Comparatively, 3.3% are Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Allogene Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.