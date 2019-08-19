Reviewing China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 91 7.57 N/A 3.36 28.57 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70%

Volatility & Risk

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.26 beta. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are 12.6 and 10.3 respectively. Its competitor Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 and its Quick Ratio is 9.2. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $88, and a -10.92% downside potential. Competitively Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $35, with potential upside of 620.16%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 44.13%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 26.37% stronger performance while Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has -33.98% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.