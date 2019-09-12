Reviewing China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s results

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 94 7.72 N/A 3.36 28.57 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Volatility and Risk

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.26 and its 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s 48.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.48 beta.

Liquidity

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.6 and 10.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Acer Therapeutics Inc. are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $48, while its potential upside is 1,307.62%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares and 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 44.13%. Comparatively, 0.3% are Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Acer Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.