Reviewing China Bat Group Inc. (GLG)’s and World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in China Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) and World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD). The two are both Credit Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Bat Group Inc. 1 4.18 N/A -0.49 0.00 World Acceptance Corporation 127 2.93 N/A 7.62 17.47

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of China Bat Group Inc. and World Acceptance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has China Bat Group Inc. and World Acceptance Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Bat Group Inc. 0.00% 418.5% 152.8% World Acceptance Corporation 0.00% 4.3% 2.8%

Volatility and Risk

China Bat Group Inc. has a 0.68 beta, while its volatility is 32.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, World Acceptance Corporation has a 2.43 beta which is 143.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

China Bat Group Inc. and World Acceptance Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.3% and 90.9%. China Bat Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.65%. Comparatively, 0.4% are World Acceptance Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Bat Group Inc. -13.01% -20.13% -9.29% -52.95% -78.29% -23.26% World Acceptance Corporation 1.51% 6.47% 15.95% 29.87% 21.96% 30.2%

For the past year China Bat Group Inc. has -23.26% weaker performance while World Acceptance Corporation has 30.2% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors World Acceptance Corporation beats China Bat Group Inc.