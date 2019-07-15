Reviewing China Bat Group Inc. (GLG)’s and World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in China Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) and World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD). The two are both Credit Services companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|China Bat Group Inc.
|1
|4.18
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
|World Acceptance Corporation
|127
|2.93
|N/A
|7.62
|17.47
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of China Bat Group Inc. and World Acceptance Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 has China Bat Group Inc. and World Acceptance Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|China Bat Group Inc.
|0.00%
|418.5%
|152.8%
|World Acceptance Corporation
|0.00%
|4.3%
|2.8%
Volatility and Risk
China Bat Group Inc. has a 0.68 beta, while its volatility is 32.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, World Acceptance Corporation has a 2.43 beta which is 143.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
China Bat Group Inc. and World Acceptance Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.3% and 90.9%. China Bat Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.65%. Comparatively, 0.4% are World Acceptance Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|China Bat Group Inc.
|-13.01%
|-20.13%
|-9.29%
|-52.95%
|-78.29%
|-23.26%
|World Acceptance Corporation
|1.51%
|6.47%
|15.95%
|29.87%
|21.96%
|30.2%
For the past year China Bat Group Inc. has -23.26% weaker performance while World Acceptance Corporation has 30.2% stronger performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors World Acceptance Corporation beats China Bat Group Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.