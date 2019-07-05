Reviewing China Bat Group Inc. (GLG)’s and Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI)’s results

Both China Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) and Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) are Credit Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Bat Group Inc. 1 4.63 N/A -0.49 0.00 Navient Corporation 12 2.20 N/A 1.40 9.66

Table 1 demonstrates China Bat Group Inc. and Navient Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us China Bat Group Inc. and Navient Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Bat Group Inc. 0.00% 418.5% 152.8% Navient Corporation 0.00% 11% 0.4%

Risk and Volatility

China Bat Group Inc. has a 0.68 beta, while its volatility is 32.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Navient Corporation’s beta is 2.32 which is 132.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for China Bat Group Inc. and Navient Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Bat Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Navient Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Navient Corporation’s potential upside is 9.55% and its consensus target price is $15.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.3% of China Bat Group Inc. shares and 99.38% of Navient Corporation shares. 6.65% are China Bat Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Navient Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Bat Group Inc. -13.01% -20.13% -9.29% -52.95% -78.29% -23.26% Navient Corporation -0.73% 10.43% 15.91% 7.37% -0.73% 53.8%

For the past year China Bat Group Inc. had bearish trend while Navient Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Navient Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors China Bat Group Inc.

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services. It holds the portfolio of education loans insured or guaranteed under the FFELP, as well as the portfolio of private education loans. The company also services education loans owned by the United States Department of Education (ED), financial institutions, and nonprofit education lenders. In addition, it offers asset recovery services for loans and receivables on behalf of guarantors of FFELP loans, and higher education institutions. Further, the company provides asset recovery and other business processing services for federal, state, court, and municipal clients; public authorities; and health care organizations. Navient Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.