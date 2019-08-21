Reviewing Chimerix Inc. (CMRX)’s and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s results

Since Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 16.63 N/A -1.37 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 38 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Chimerix Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Chimerix Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are 11.2 and 11.2 respectively. Chimerix Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Chimerix Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Chimerix Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 42.86% and an $3.5 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Chimerix Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.5% and 37.9%. Insiders owned 1.6% of Chimerix Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year Chimerix Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Chimerix Inc. beats Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.