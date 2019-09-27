Reviewing Chimerix Inc. (CMRX)’s and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 2 0.00 39.39M -1.37 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 -0.09 167.12M -0.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Chimerix Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 1,665,468,690.54% -37.3% -35.1% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9,140,731,827.38% -58.9% -44.2%

Risk & Volatility

Chimerix Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.22. Competitively, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Chimerix Inc. is 13.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.6. The Current Ratio of rival Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.3. Chimerix Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Chimerix Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.5% and 96.2%. Chimerix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. had bullish trend while Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Chimerix Inc. beats Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.