Reviewing Chimerix Inc. (CMRX)’s and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s results

Both Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 20.31 N/A -1.37 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 14 137.77 N/A -3.81 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Chimerix Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Chimerix Inc. has a 1.22 beta, while its volatility is 22.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.97 beta is the reason why it is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Chimerix Inc. are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. Its competitor Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 and its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Chimerix Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Chimerix Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Chimerix Inc.’s upside potential is 19.86% at a $3.5 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Revance Therapeutics Inc. is $39, which is potential 226.63% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Revance Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Chimerix Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.5% of Chimerix Inc. shares and 85.34% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares. 1.6% are Chimerix Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. has 40.08% stronger performance while Revance Therapeutics Inc. has -37.51% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Chimerix Inc.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.