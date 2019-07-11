Reviewing Chimerix Inc. (CMRX)’s and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 21.87 N/A -1.43 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 24 18.51 N/A -1.43 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Chimerix Inc. and Quanterix Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -40.5%

Liquidity

Chimerix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.6 while its Quick Ratio is 13.6. On the competitive side is, Quanterix Corporation which has a 3.3 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. Chimerix Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Quanterix Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Chimerix Inc. and Quanterix Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Chimerix Inc. has an average price target of $3.5, and a -6.91% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Chimerix Inc. and Quanterix Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.1% and 70.4%. 1.3% are Chimerix Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12.1% of Quanterix Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 37.83% 39.39% 73.58% 10.84% -20.69% 43.19% Quanterix Corporation -4.9% -0.9% -0.77% 30.79% 15.25% 19.72%

For the past year Chimerix Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Quanterix Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Chimerix Inc. beats Quanterix Corporation.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.