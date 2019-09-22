Reviewing Chimerix Inc. (CMRX)’s and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)’s results

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 16.56 N/A -1.37 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 25.92 N/A -5.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Chimerix Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Chimerix Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Volatility and Risk

Chimerix Inc.’s 1.22 beta indicates that its volatility is 22.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 117.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.17 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Chimerix Inc. is 13.6 while its Current Ratio is 13.6. Meanwhile, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. Chimerix Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Chimerix Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $35, with potential upside of 15.25%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Chimerix Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.5% and 0% respectively. About 1.6% of Chimerix Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68%

For the past year Chimerix Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Chimerix Inc. beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.