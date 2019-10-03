Reviewing Chimerix Inc. (CMRX)’s and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 2 0.00 39.39M -1.37 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 0.00 8.98M -1.10 0.00

Demonstrates Chimerix Inc. and iBio Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 1,714,099,216.71% -37.3% -35.1% iBio Inc. 1,388,158,911.73% -150.6% -43.9%

Risk and Volatility

Chimerix Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.22 beta. iBio Inc.’s 0.83 beta is the reason why it is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Chimerix Inc. and iBio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.5% and 8.1%. Chimerix Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 45.24% of iBio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. has 40.08% stronger performance while iBio Inc. has -11.02% weaker performance.

Summary

Chimerix Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors iBio Inc.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.