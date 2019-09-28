Reviewing Chimerix Inc. (CMRX)’s and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 2 0.00 39.39M -1.37 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 27.85M -2.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Chimerix Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Chimerix Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 1,675,742,363.65% -37.3% -35.1% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 77,945,703.89% -28.3% -27.2%

Liquidity

13.6 and 13.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chimerix Inc. Its rival G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 30.2 and 30.2 respectively. G1 Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Chimerix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Chimerix Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of G1 Therapeutics Inc. is $45, which is potential 32.47% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Chimerix Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.5% and 93.3% respectively. Insiders held 1.6% of Chimerix Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08% G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. has stronger performance than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.