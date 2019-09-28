Reviewing Chimerix Inc. (CMRX)’s and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)’s results

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 2 0.00 39.39M -1.37 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 20 0.44 293.06M 2.08 10.22

Table 1 highlights Chimerix Inc. and Exelixis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Chimerix Inc. and Exelixis Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 1,675,742,363.65% -37.3% -35.1% Exelixis Inc. 1,478,607,467.20% 59.6% 53.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.22 beta means Chimerix Inc.’s volatility is 22.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Exelixis Inc.’s 95.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.95 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chimerix Inc. are 13.6 and 13.6. Competitively, Exelixis Inc. has 7.6 and 7.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Chimerix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Exelixis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Chimerix Inc. and Exelixis Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Exelixis Inc. has an average price target of $23, with potential upside of 27.78%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.5% of Chimerix Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.9% of Exelixis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.6% of Chimerix Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.4% of Exelixis Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08% Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. has stronger performance than Exelixis Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Exelixis Inc. beats Chimerix Inc.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.