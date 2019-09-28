Reviewing Chimerix Inc. (CMRX)’s and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s results

Both Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 2 0.00 39.39M -1.37 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 12 -0.12 70.52M -1.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Chimerix Inc. and Epizyme Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 1,675,742,363.65% -37.3% -35.1% Epizyme Inc. 568,709,677.42% -51.8% -43.1%

Risk & Volatility

Chimerix Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.22. In other hand, Epizyme Inc. has beta of 2.46 which is 146.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

13.6 and 13.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chimerix Inc. Its rival Epizyme Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.5 and 12.5 respectively. Chimerix Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Epizyme Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Chimerix Inc. and Epizyme Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Epizyme Inc.’s potential upside is 111.41% and its consensus target price is $21.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Chimerix Inc. and Epizyme Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.5% and 94.5%. 1.6% are Chimerix Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Epizyme Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08% Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26%

For the past year Chimerix Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Epizyme Inc.

Summary

Chimerix Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Epizyme Inc.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.