Reviewing Chimerix Inc. (CMRX)’s and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s results

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 14.60 N/A -1.37 0.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Chimerix Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.22 beta means Chimerix Inc.’s volatility is 22.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of -0.06 which is 106.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chimerix Inc. are 13.6 and 13.6. Competitively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.3 and 5.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Chimerix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.5% of Chimerix Inc. shares and 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.6% of Chimerix Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57%

For the past year Chimerix Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Chimerix Inc. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.