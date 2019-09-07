Reviewing Chimerix Inc. (CMRX)’s and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)’s results

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 13.78 N/A -1.37 0.00 CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.22 shows that Chimerix Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, CohBar Inc.’s 14.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

Chimerix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.6 and a Quick Ratio of 13.6. Competitively, CohBar Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 and has 15.5 Quick Ratio. CohBar Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chimerix Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Chimerix Inc. and CohBar Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.5% and 9.5% respectively. Insiders held 1.6% of Chimerix Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 32.85% of CohBar Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08% CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. has 40.08% stronger performance while CohBar Inc. has -46.95% weaker performance.

Summary

Chimerix Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors CohBar Inc.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.