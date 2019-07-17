Reviewing Chimerix Inc. (CMRX)’s and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)’s results

This is a contrast between Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 21.40 N/A -1.43 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 18 58.05 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Chimerix Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.43 beta indicates that Chimerix Inc. is 43.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.63 beta which is 163.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Chimerix Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cara Therapeutics Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Chimerix Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Chimerix Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

Chimerix Inc. has a consensus target price of $3.5, and a -4.89% downside potential. On the other hand, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 3.03% and its consensus target price is $26.86. The results provided earlier shows that Cara Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Chimerix Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.1% of Chimerix Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 60.7% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of Chimerix Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 37.83% 39.39% 73.58% 10.84% -20.69% 43.19% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -2.2% -3.76% 11.84% -4.88% 47.79% 43.92%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. was less bullish than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Chimerix Inc.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.