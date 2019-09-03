Reviewing Chimerix Inc. (CMRX)’s and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 14.86 N/A -1.37 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.04 N/A -4.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Chimerix Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4%

Risk & Volatility

Chimerix Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.22 beta. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.8 beta and it is 80.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Chimerix Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Chimerix Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Chimerix Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$3.5 is Chimerix Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 73.27%. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 average price target and a 47.06% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Chimerix Inc. appears more favorable than Capricor Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.5% of Chimerix Inc. shares and 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares. 1.6% are Chimerix Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.93% are Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. was more bullish than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Chimerix Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.