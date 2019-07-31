Reviewing Chimerix Inc. (CMRX)’s and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 20.47 N/A -1.43 0.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 9.89 N/A -1.48 0.00

Demonstrates Chimerix Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Chimerix Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8%

Volatility & Risk

Chimerix Inc. has a beta of 1.43 and its 43.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s 118.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.18 beta.

Liquidity

Chimerix Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Calithera Biosciences Inc. are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. Chimerix Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Chimerix Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Chimerix Inc. is $3.5, with potential downside of -0.57%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Chimerix Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.1% and 68%. Chimerix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.31% of Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 37.83% 39.39% 73.58% 10.84% -20.69% 43.19% Calithera Biosciences Inc. -9.12% -9.84% 7.37% 17.36% -2.91% 41.65%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. has stronger performance than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Chimerix Inc. beats Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.