Reviewing Chimerix Inc. (CMRX)’s and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)’s results

Both Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 22.95 N/A -1.37 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 12.14 N/A 2.79 20.85

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Chimerix Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Chimerix Inc.’s 1.22 beta indicates that its volatility is 22.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s beta is 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Chimerix Inc. is 13.6 while its Current Ratio is 13.6. Meanwhile, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a Current Ratio of 27.1 while its Quick Ratio is 27.1. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Chimerix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Chimerix Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Chimerix Inc.’s consensus price target is $3.5, while its potential upside is 6.06%. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $85 consensus price target and a 50.04% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. looks more robust than Chimerix Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Chimerix Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.5% and 59.8%. Insiders owned 1.6% of Chimerix Inc. shares. Competitively, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has 2.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. had bullish trend while BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Chimerix Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.