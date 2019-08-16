Reviewing Chimerix Inc. (CMRX)’s and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 17.24 N/A -1.37 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Chimerix Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9%

Volatility & Risk

Chimerix Inc. has a 1.22 beta, while its volatility is 22.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.98 which is 198.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

13.6 and 13.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chimerix Inc. Its rival Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Chimerix Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Chimerix Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Chimerix Inc. has a 37.80% upside potential and a consensus target price of $3.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Chimerix Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.5% and 8.5% respectively. About 1.6% of Chimerix Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 5.7% are Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year Chimerix Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Chimerix Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.