Reviewing Chimerix Inc. (CMRX)’s and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s results

Both Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 16.97 N/A -1.37 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 12.75 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights Chimerix Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Volatility and Risk

Chimerix Inc. has a 1.22 beta, while its volatility is 22.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s 2.7 beta is the reason why it is 170.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Chimerix Inc. is 13.6 while its Current Ratio is 13.6. Meanwhile, ADMA Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Chimerix Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Chimerix Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Chimerix Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 40.00% and an $3.5 consensus target price. Competitively ADMA Biologics Inc. has an average target price of $10.9, with potential upside of 175.95%. The information presented earlier suggests that ADMA Biologics Inc. looks more robust than Chimerix Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.5% of Chimerix Inc. shares and 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.6% of Chimerix Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year Chimerix Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Summary

ADMA Biologics Inc. beats Chimerix Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.