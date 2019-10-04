Reviewing Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)’s and TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)’s results

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) and TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimera Investment Corporation 20 -14.62 185.65M 1.27 15.13 TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 20 2.29 56.71M 1.70 11.65

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Chimera Investment Corporation and TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Chimera Investment Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Chimera Investment Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimera Investment Corporation 949,616,368.29% 6.3% 0.9% TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 286,125,126.14% 8.3% 2.4%

Analyst Ratings

Chimera Investment Corporation and TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimera Investment Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 2.90% for Chimera Investment Corporation with average price target of $20.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Chimera Investment Corporation and TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.9% and 89.9% respectively. 1.2% are Chimera Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimera Investment Corporation 0.26% 2.28% 1.58% 1.74% 1.58% 8.19% TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 0.87% 1.86% 0.2% 1.28% -4.45% 8.04%

For the past year Chimera Investment Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities, and various other asset classes. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Chimera Investment Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.