Reviewing Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)’s and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)’s results

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimera Investment Corporation 19 7.26 N/A 1.27 14.81 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 21 4.26 N/A 2.32 9.01

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Chimera Investment Corporation and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Chimera Investment Corporation. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Chimera Investment Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Chimera Investment Corporation and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimera Investment Corporation 0.00% 6.3% 0.9% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Chimera Investment Corporation has a 0.66 beta, while its volatility is 34.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.63 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Chimera Investment Corporation and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimera Investment Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 1 4 2.80

The consensus price target of Chimera Investment Corporation is $20, with potential upside of 4.49%. Competitively the consensus price target of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is $22.2, which is potential 0.23% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Chimera Investment Corporation is looking more favorable than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Chimera Investment Corporation and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.5% and 62.4%. 1.1% are Chimera Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimera Investment Corporation -0.05% -0.16% 0.64% 0% 4.37% 5.89% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust -0.05% 0.14% 1.85% 0.38% 13.79% 12.14%

For the past year Chimera Investment Corporation was less bullish than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities, and various other asset classes. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Chimera Investment Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Correspondent Production and Investment Activities. The Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Investment Activities segment invests in mortgage-related assets, which include distressed mortgage loans, excess servicing spread, real estate acquired in settlement of loans, real estate held for investment, mortgage servicing rights, small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans, and credit risk transfer agreements. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is based in Westlake Village, California.