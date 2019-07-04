Reviewing Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)’s and AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT)’s results

As REIT – Diversified businesses, Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) and AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimera Investment Corporation 19 7.17 N/A 1.27 14.81 AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 17 11.26 N/A 0.27 61.41

In table 1 we can see Chimera Investment Corporation and AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Chimera Investment Corporation. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Chimera Investment Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Chimera Investment Corporation and AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimera Investment Corporation 0.00% 6.3% 0.9% AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 0.00% 1.7% 0.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.66 shows that Chimera Investment Corporation is 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.99 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Chimera Investment Corporation and AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimera Investment Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Chimera Investment Corporation is $20, with potential upside of 5.88%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Chimera Investment Corporation and AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.5% and 59.7% respectively. Chimera Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, 1.4% are AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimera Investment Corporation -0.05% -0.16% 0.64% 0% 4.37% 5.89% AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. -0.36% -1.66% -3.49% -7.94% -8.19% 4.08%

For the past year Chimera Investment Corporation was more bullish than AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.

Summary

Chimera Investment Corporation beats AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities, and various other asset classes. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Chimera Investment Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets. The company invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or U.S. government-sponsored entities; and fixed- and floating-rate residential non-agency RMBS that are not issued by a U.S. government agencies or U.S. government-sponsored entities. The company also invests in other real estate-related assets and financial assets, including fixed- and floating-rate commercial mortgage-backed securities, such as investment grade and non-investment grade classes; residential mortgage loans secured by residential real property; and commercial mortgage loans secured by commercial real property comprising mezzanine loans and preferred equity. In addition, its other real estate-related assets and financial assets investments include first or second lien loans, subordinate interests in first mortgages, and mezzanine financing secured by interests in commercial real estate, as well as bridge loans to be used in the acquisition, construction, or redevelopment of a property; other real estate structured finance products, mortgage servicing rights, real estate-related loans and securities, and other financial assets; and investment grade and non-investment grade debt and equity tranches of securitizations backed by various asset classes, such as small balance commercial mortgages, aircraft, automobiles, credit cards, equipment, manufactured housing, franchises, recreational vehicles, and student loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.