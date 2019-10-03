Reviewing Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS)’s and Stage Stores Inc. (NYSE:SSI)’s results

Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) and Stage Stores Inc. (NYSE:SSI) have been rivals in the Apparel Stores for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chico’s FAS Inc. 4 -2.65 107.73M 0.03 113.93 Stage Stores Inc. 1 0.00 18.11M -3.66 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Chico’s FAS Inc. and Stage Stores Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Chico’s FAS Inc. and Stage Stores Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chico’s FAS Inc. 3,059,729,046.55% 0% 0% Stage Stores Inc. 1,773,924,968.17% -40.8% -11.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.27 shows that Chico’s FAS Inc. is 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Stage Stores Inc. on the other hand, has 1.17 beta which makes it 17.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chico’s FAS Inc. are 1.1 and 0.5. Competitively, Stage Stores Inc. has 2 and 0.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Stage Stores Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chico’s FAS Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Chico’s FAS Inc. and Stage Stores Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chico’s FAS Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Stage Stores Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Chico’s FAS Inc.’s downside potential is -16.78% at a $3 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Chico’s FAS Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.2% of Stage Stores Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Chico’s FAS Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.4% of Stage Stores Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chico’s FAS Inc. -2.45% -5.06% -7% -44.71% -64.12% -43.24% Stage Stores Inc. 0% -6.89% -31.13% -18.52% -65.89% -1.35%

For the past year Chico’s FAS Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Stage Stores Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Chico’s FAS Inc. beats Stage Stores Inc.

ChicoÂ’s FAS, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of womenÂ’s private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the ChicoÂ’s, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older. The WHBM brand sells private branded clothing and accessories, such as shoes, belts, scarves, handbags, and jewelry focusing on women who are 35 years and older. The Soma brand sells designed private branded lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, activewear, and beauty products focusing on women who are 35 and older. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 1,501 retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company also sells through its Websites and catalogs. Chico's FAS, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

Stage Stores, Inc. operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced brand name and private label apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website and send program. As of September 27, 2017, it operated 792 specialty department stores in 42 states under the BEALLS, GOODY'S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES, and STAGE names; 58 GORDMANS off-price stores; and stage.com, an e-commerce Website. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Houston, Texas.