Reviewing Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS)’s and Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST)’s results

Both Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) and Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST) are Apparel Stores companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chico’s FAS Inc. 4 0.22 N/A 0.03 113.93 Destination Maternity Corporation 1 0.02 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Chico’s FAS Inc. and Destination Maternity Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Chico’s FAS Inc. and Destination Maternity Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chico’s FAS Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Destination Maternity Corporation 0.00% -47% -7.8%

Volatility & Risk

Chico’s FAS Inc. is 73.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.27 beta. Destination Maternity Corporation’s 72.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.28 beta.

Liquidity

Chico’s FAS Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Destination Maternity Corporation are 0.8 and 0.2 respectively. Chico’s FAS Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Destination Maternity Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Chico’s FAS Inc. and Destination Maternity Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chico’s FAS Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Destination Maternity Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$3 is Chico’s FAS Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -21.26%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Chico’s FAS Inc. shares and 44% of Destination Maternity Corporation shares. Chico’s FAS Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. Competitively, Destination Maternity Corporation has 2.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chico’s FAS Inc. -2.45% -5.06% -7% -44.71% -64.12% -43.24% Destination Maternity Corporation -13.46% -33.54% -63.4% -71.55% -80.9% -70.75%

For the past year Chico’s FAS Inc. has stronger performance than Destination Maternity Corporation

Summary

Chico’s FAS Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Destination Maternity Corporation.

ChicoÂ’s FAS, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of womenÂ’s private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the ChicoÂ’s, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older. The WHBM brand sells private branded clothing and accessories, such as shoes, belts, scarves, handbags, and jewelry focusing on women who are 35 years and older. The Soma brand sells designed private branded lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, activewear, and beauty products focusing on women who are 35 and older. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 1,501 retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company also sells through its Websites and catalogs. Chico's FAS, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.