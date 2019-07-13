Reviewing Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS)’s and Cherokee Inc. (:)’s results

Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) and Cherokee Inc. (:), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Apparel Stores. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chico’s FAS Inc. 5 0.20 N/A 0.24 16.67 Cherokee Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.88 0.00

Demonstrates Chico’s FAS Inc. and Cherokee Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Chico’s FAS Inc. and Cherokee Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chico’s FAS Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 3.2% Cherokee Inc. 0.00% -76.7% -13%

Risk & Volatility

Chico’s FAS Inc. is 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.27 beta. From a competition point of view, Cherokee Inc. has a 2.18 beta which is 118.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Chico’s FAS Inc. and Cherokee Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chico’s FAS Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Cherokee Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Chico’s FAS Inc.’s average price target is $4.75, while its potential upside is 36.49%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Chico’s FAS Inc. and Cherokee Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 38.3%. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Chico’s FAS Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.6% of Cherokee Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chico’s FAS Inc. 12.22% 7.05% -30.46% -47.96% -61.84% -29.72% Cherokee Inc. -5.5% 5.58% 0.37% 8.88% -3.18% 48.8%

For the past year Chico’s FAS Inc. had bearish trend while Cherokee Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Chico’s FAS Inc. beats Cherokee Inc.

ChicoÂ’s FAS, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of womenÂ’s private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the ChicoÂ’s, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older. The WHBM brand sells private branded clothing and accessories, such as shoes, belts, scarves, handbags, and jewelry focusing on women who are 35 years and older. The Soma brand sells designed private branded lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, activewear, and beauty products focusing on women who are 35 and older. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 1,501 retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company also sells through its Websites and catalogs. Chico's FAS, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

Cherokee Inc. markets, manages, and licenses fashion and lifestyle brands for apparel, footwear, home products, and accessories worldwide. It owns or represents Cherokee, Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Hawk Signature, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Completely Me by Liz Lange, Flip Flop Shops, Everyday California, Carole Little, Sideout, and other brands, as well as Saint Tropez-West, Chorus Line, All That Jazz, and Sideout Sport names. As of January 28, 2017, the company had 124 continuing license agreements covering in approximately 110 countries. Cherokee Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Sherman Oaks, California.