Reviewing Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE)’s and NTN Buzztime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)’s results

Both Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) and NTN Buzztime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) compete on a level playing field in the Broadcasting – TV industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. 8 3.91 N/A -0.17 0.00 NTN Buzztime Inc. 3 0.48 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. and NTN Buzztime Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. and NTN Buzztime Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. 0.00% -3.2% -2.6% NTN Buzztime Inc. 0.00% -4.3% -1.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. and NTN Buzztime Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.4% and 25.9% respectively. 1.6% are Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6% of NTN Buzztime Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. -1.29% -9.1% 19.04% 3.84% 10.48% 22.21% NTN Buzztime Inc. -8.36% -17.03% 6.04% -3.15% -35.8% 57.44%

For the past year Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. was less bullish than NTN Buzztime Inc.

Summary

NTN Buzztime Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. produces, distributes, and licenses video content-television programming, online video content, and motion pictures. It intends to provide its video content to consumers worldwide through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cos Cob, Connecticut. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC.