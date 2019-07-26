Reviewing Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (CVR)’s and Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)’s results

We are contrasting Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) and Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Machine Tools & Accessories companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. 28 0.71 N/A 2.07 13.48 Kennametal Inc. 36 1.19 N/A 3.88 8.84

Demonstrates Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. and Kennametal Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Kennametal Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. is presently more expensive than Kennametal Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) and Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. 0.00% 0% 0% Kennametal Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 9.4%

Risk & Volatility

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.’s current beta is 0.28 and it happens to be 72.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Kennametal Inc. has a 2.11 beta which is 111.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. has a Current Ratio of 8.2 and a Quick Ratio of -0.9. Competitively, Kennametal Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kennametal Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. and Kennametal Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. 0 0 0 0.00 Kennametal Inc. 1 1 2 2.50

Meanwhile, Kennametal Inc.’s average target price is $39.5, while its potential upside is 13.28%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.1% of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Kennametal Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 18.69% are Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Kennametal Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. -3.56% -2.18% -1.39% -12.41% -10.07% -10.47% Kennametal Inc. -7.02% -14.66% -8.81% -13.13% -11.99% 3%

For the past year Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. has -10.47% weaker performance while Kennametal Inc. has 3% stronger performance.

Summary

Kennametal Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as related parts and tools. It sells its products to various customers, including automobile and automotive component manufacturers through independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Naperville, Illinois.

Kennametal Inc. develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The companyÂ’s product offering includes a selection of standard and customized technologies for metalworking applications, such as turning, milling, hole making, tooling systems, and services for manufacturers of transportation vehicles and components, machine tools, and light and heavy machinery; airframe and aerospace components; and energy-related components for the oil and gas industry, as well as power generation. It also produces specialized wear components and metallurgical powders that are used for custom-engineered and various applications to producers and suppliers in equipment-intensive operations that include coal mining, road construction, quarrying, oil and gas exploration, refining, production, and supply. In addition, the company offers specified product design, selection, application, and support services. It provides its products under the Kennametal, WIDIA, WIDIA Hanita, and WIDIA GTD brands through its direct sales force; a network of independent and national chain distributors; integrated supplier channels; and value added resellers, as well as through the Internet. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.